Indiana University Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Woodson Gets Pay Raise

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana University gave its men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson a $1 million per year raise on the contract he originally signed in 2021.

Woodson’s new average salary of $4.2 million per year makes him one of the three highest paid men’s basketball coaches in the Big Ten. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo leads the conference at an average of $6.2 million per season on a five-year contract he reached in August 2022.

“Upon his arrival, Coach Woodson immediately re-inserted our program into the national conversation both in terms of an elevated level of success on the court and in recruiting. I knew that returning our program to the level that Hoosier fans rightfully expect would be a process that wouldn’t happen overnight. I have been extremely pleased with the steps we have taken during the last two years. I believe under Coach Woodson’s leadership, we have positioned the program to compete at the highest levels in recruiting, which in turn will enable us to compete at the highest levels within the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament,” said Indiana University Athletic Director Scott Dolson.

In his first two seasons in Bloomington, Woodson has compiled a 44-26 overall record, earned two NCAA Tournament appearances, and won an NCAA Tournament game each season. His 2022-23 team earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, IU’s highest NCAA seed in 11 years. They lost to Miami in the Round of 32.

