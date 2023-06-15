U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Swimming Coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS–The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Swimming will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. Three-day ticket packages are now on sale for it.

The Trials run from June 15 to June 23, 2024.

“It will mark the first time for an NFL stadium to host the Olympic swimming trials,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in a news conference Thursday morning.

Those three-day ticket packages are available for the following days: June 15-17, June 18-20, and June 21-23.

Hogsett and other city leaders say the amount of visitors coming in for the Trials will bring in more than $100 million to Indianapolis to help the economy.

“2024 will also mark the 100-year anniversary of the first time we hosted the Olympic Swimming Trials at the beautiful Broad Ripple pool,” said Hogsett.

Three temporary pools, two 50-meter and one 25-meter, will be installed over the field in Lucas Oil Stadium. The stadium is supposed to seat up to 30,000 fans for each session.

If you want a more all-encompassing experience, the USA Swimming Foundation will be offering all-inclusive packages and VIP tickets.

