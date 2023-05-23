Helio Castroneves Still Feels Indy 500 Excitement

To win the Indianapolis 500 is a career-defining achievement for Indycar drivers; to win it more than once even more so. Helio Castroneves is one of those rare drivers that has won the race not once, not twice, but four times, along with legends like A.J Foyt, Al Unser, and Rick Mears. One might think that after so much success, and so many laps around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, that the desire and joy may have waned.

This is not the case for Helio. During Tuesday’ edition of The Ride With JMV, he was asked if he still has the same level of excitement for the race now compared to when he was a rookie.

“Of course! We’re talking about the Indy 500! Not many people have the opportunity to be here. So you’ve got to enjoy it, you’ve got to work hard obviously to achieve your goals.” he said.

Helio was also asked about how much longer he could foresee himself racing

“I don’t see myself leaving, that’s the problem!” he said. “Even if I’m not racing, I’m going to be involved in some kind of way here.”

Part of what keeps Helio coming back is the lessons racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway can give you.

“I’ll tell you one thing, you always learn in this place. Every time you go out there there is always something different and always something to learn, and that’s why I enjoy the challenge of this amazing track.”

Helio will be racing for his 5th Indy 500 win at the 107th running of the Greatest Spectacle In Racing. While he could retire right now and would be regarded as one of the all-time greats if he did so, it doesn’t sound like he has any intention of stepping away, even if he does win.

