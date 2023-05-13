Who Impressed the Most During GMR Grand Prix Qualifications?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap qualifications for the GMR Grand Prix with Christian Lundgaard capturing his first P1 in his young racing career! Plus, they examine the performances of the Team Penske drivers in quals for an event they have routinely dominated and the surprise performances of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars.

Additionally, IndyStar’s Nathan Brown joins Curt Cavin on Trackside to discuss his latest story regarding the attendance of fans at the Indianapolis 500, some of the changes that have been made to improve the viewing experience in the infield, and if there is anything from a competition standpoint that stands out to him before the Indy 500 in a couple weeks.