Germany Trip Offers Homecoming for One Indianapolis Colts Player

FRANKFURT, GERMANY--When the Indianapolis Colts play the New England Patriots in November in Frankfurt, Germany, it will give the family members of one Colts player a chance to do something they don’t get to do that often.

Colts offensive lineman Bernard Raimann grew up in Steinbrunn, Austria. He began playing American football at the age of 14 for the Vienna Vikings’ youth team. His hometown of Steinbrunn, Austria, is roughly 390 miles to the southwest of Frankfurt. That means it’s either a short flight for family members or an 8-hour drive.

“In fact, I was playing for the Vienna Vikings the last time they saw me, so that was quite some time ago. They’re excited and I’m excited. We’re just really looking forward to it,” said Raimann on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the Austrian national championship game for his age group at the time.

Raimann played in 16 games for the Colts last season and started 11. He was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2022.

Raimann is considered the starting left tackle for the Colts at the moment.

