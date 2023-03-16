Colts Face Speed Void In Loss Of Parris Campbell

INDIANAPOLIS – Not even a completely healthy season from Parris Campbell led to the Colts and their speedy wideout pairing up for a second contract.

On Thursday afternoon, Campbell agreed to terms on a new contract with the Giants. The deal was reportedly for 1 year, with incentives up to $6.7 million.

Despite the Colts and Campbell having mutual interest in a return, it was not enough to put pen to paper on an actual contract.

That creates a speed/slot void for the Colts, with an offense lacking enough diversity/experience at the skill positions, especially when you factor in the need to support the expected young quarterback coming in the draft.

Campbell needed the 2022 season he had so badly.

In Campbell’s first three years in the league, he played 7 games, 2 games and 6 games, putting his NFL future in serious question.

His production in those games hardly sniffed the second-round expectation many in his own draft class were already reaching.

Not only did Campbell prove he can stay healthy in the contract year that was 2022, but he also was a nice option for the Colts slew of bad quarterbacks.

Campbell played in all 17 games last year, catching 63 balls for 623 yards and 3 touchdowns. Those numbers were even more impressive when you consider how poor the team’s quarterback play was.

It was exactly what Campbell needed to continue his NFL career and earn a nice pay day this offseason.

Giving Campbell some major contract in the 3 or 4-year length would have been premature.

But the 1-year length, and manageable price of that contract from the Giants, with some injury incentives still involved in the deal, is something the Colts could have more than handled.

One thing to note at wide receiver, too, this year’s free agent class at wideout lacks a lot of fanfare, particularly in the slot area.

So the Colts are left searching for some answers there, with other pressing needs still at cornerback and along the offensive line.

Currently, the Colts have the following wideouts on the roster: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, Malik Turner and Kristian Wilkerson.

The loss of Campbell means Pittman’s 3 years of experience is the most of any Colts wide receiver returning.

Another aspect to this move is it puts a bow on a disappointing 2019 draft class for the Colts.

E.J. Speed was the only member of that 10-man draft class to earn a second contract with Indy.

The Colts spent four picks in Rounds 2 and 3 that year (Rock Ya-Sin, Ben Banogu, Parris Campbell, Bobby Okereke), and none of them are still around.

For a franchise stressing the draft extra, due to a lack of free agency activity, the lack of building pieces from this class stings.

And there’s extra insult to the loss of Campbell when you consider how great of wide receiver success was seen in that draft with 2nd round picks in Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf, plus 3rd rounders in Terry McLaurin and Diante Johnson.

This move just elevates the continued need to find more pass catching talent.