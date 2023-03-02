Field Yates Joined Kevin And Query At The NFL Combine!

ESPN’s Field Yates joine Kevin and Query Thursday morning at the NFL Combine to discuss:
- His journey to Indy
- How quick he think QBs will be taken this year
- The lack of big impact guys at other positions
- Chances he thinks QBs go 1/2/3 in the draft
- The Jalen Carter situation and how NFL teams should approach it
- Pressure on the Colts to draft a QB and move up
- The Derek Carr domino and where he could land
- How much is this week physically and mentally
