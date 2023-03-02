Listen Live
HomeKevin & Query

Field Yates Joined Kevin And Query At The NFL Combine!

ESPN’s Field Yates joine Kevin and Query Thursday morning at the NFL Combine to discuss:

  • His journey to Indy
  • How quick he think QBs will be taken this year
  • The lack of big impact guys at other positions
  • Chances he thinks QBs go 1/2/3 in the draft
  • The Jalen Carter situation and how NFL teams should approach it
  • Pressure on the Colts to draft a QB and move up
  • The Derek Carr domino and where he could land
  • How much is this week physically and mentally

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Close