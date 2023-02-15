What The Eagles Lose, The Colts Gain With Shane Steichen As Head Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a rough 48 hours since Sunday. The lost the Super Bowl on a last second field goal and then proceeded to lose their offensive and defensive coordinator in the same day with Shane Steichen taking over for the Colts and Jonathan Gannon being the man to take over the Arizona Cardinals.

On Wednesday’s Kevin & Query, the guys were joined by Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic‘s Anthony Gargano to get the Eagles perspective on Steichen and who the Colts are getting to try and turn their franchise around. Gargano said the loss of Steichen will be felt much greater than Gannon’s, with some Eagles fans even rejoicing in the latter’s departure.

He also discussed Steichen’s personality, taking over play-calling duties from Nick Sirianni and why that was a turning point in the Eagles’ offense as well as debating the greatness between Rocky and Hoosiers.

