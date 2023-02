Mark your calendars! It’s tourney time!

The IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

Start date: January 31st

End date: February 25th

Don’t miss a minute of “Hoosier Hysteria” alongside the Indiana Fever!

Check out our gallery of Hoosier greats below!

The IHSAA, IndianaFever, IHSAAtv and 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan got together to showcase some of the most iconic girl ballers in Indiana high school girls basketball history!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.