What Should The Colts Be Looking For In New Head Coach?

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are an organization in dysfunction right now.

Searching for a new head coach has begun in early November, just 15 months after Jim Irsay gave Frank Reich (and Chris Ballard) a contract extension through the 2026 season.

The Reich era was not all bad, by any means. He went 40-33-1 as head coach, with the offense finishing in the top-half of scoring in the majority of seasons, despite constant quarterback changes. Reich had many important qualities the Colts should try to seek out in their next head coach.

But some flaws were definitely there.

Here are four key factors for the Colts to look for in their next head coach:

1. CEO, Leader Of Men

I would argue Frank Reich never fully embraced and acted enough on the role as ‘head coach.’ When you are the head coach of an NFL team, as opposed to just the offensive coordinator, you are in charge of the entire coaching staff, all units on the team and having complete oversight of the entire roster.

What makes your guys tic? How do they react to certain things? When is it needed to change up some processes in order to light a fire? In-game, and during the week, do you still have a good enough grasp for how your entire building is operating?

Reich’s heavy involvement offensively had to take away from some important player interaction in the other facets of the game, and/or overseeing assistants on defense/special teams.

More than anything, an NFL head coach has to be a leader.

How have the Colts responded to Reich’s ‘leading’ as of late? 11 straight halftime deficits. 10 straight games without an opening score. Never finishing in the top-5 of the AFC in any of his 5 seasons, despite playing in the lowly AFC South.

When you look at many of the top coaches in today’s NFL, who have stood the test of time, they have a CEO role, and are not leading a specific unit—Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin.

2. Quarterback Development Key

This specific skill should have a hyper focus in the upcoming interview process.

That’s especially true when you factor in where the Colts are currently at in the draft order (14th).

If the Colts are not going to get the first or second quarterback draft choice in 2023, it’s going to take on even more importance for the coaching staff to help this young QB grow.

Personnel wise, this organization faces the most important question at the position in at least a two-decade span.

And whoever is the head coach of the Colts, that person and their staff will largely be judged on the inevitable move made at quarterback, along with how that player develops.

3. Open To Current Defensive Style?

This will be interesting to watch. And will depend a good amount on if Chris Ballard is still the GM.

Honestly, Ballard has had more defensive say in this recent era than Frank Reich.

Remember, it was Ballard who wanted the change from the 3-4 Chuck Pagano era to a 4-3 scheme under Josh McDaniels/Matt Eberflus. Ballard is long a believer in the 4-3 scheme and wanted this system, no matter who was at head coach. Reich let Eberflus, and now Gus Bradley, handle the operation at that side of the ball.

With how the Colts have drafted to that defense, with a heavy emphasis on speed and length, should they try to focus on keeping a similar system in place, especially because the results have been pretty solid?

4. Continued Player Development

Unlike the Chuck Pagano era, Frank Reich’s tenure saw many more results in the player development department.

That’s obviously a vital component to the next era, particularly with several core players starting to take on bigger contracts (which wasn’t the case as the Pagano/Ryan Grigson run reached the same timeline).

One balance the new coach must walk a better line with is having belief in your roster, but not letting that creep into blind loyalty. I also think this contributed to Reich not pressing more for personnel changes, settling too often for what Ballard was content in giving him.

Having strong conviction is great. Allowing that to impact too much of your decision making is something that hurt Reich at some critical moments.