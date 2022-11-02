Kevin and Curt discuss Tony Kanaan, Indy 500 Seats and Jamie Little joins the show

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin begin with Arrow McLaren SP confirming Tony Kanaan for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 and the position he is in to try and capture another 500 victory in a car capable of winning the race. Kevin and Curt also discuss NTT Data’s partnership with AMSP next season. Then, the conversation turns to NASCAR drivers in May’s race and why Arrow McLaren SP went with Kanaan over a driver from a different series. To round out the first segment, Kevin and Curt touch on Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing confirming they intend on running a fourth car in the Indy 500. That leads to a discussion about who is most likely to fill that seat.

Kevin and Curt dissect open seats left for May and what looks like the only place that either NASCAR Kyle could go in order to run in the 500. Will Ed Carpenter put another car in the race or focus on the drivers already on his roster, including himself? The conversation expands into a larger one about total cars in the 500, teams, engines and drivers.

In the second hour, Kevin and Curt begin with discussing Ross Chastain’s gutsy move at the end of the NASCAR race in Martinsville and Tony Stewart’s NHRA debut. Then, they discuss Roger Penske investigating more ovals on the IndyCar schedule and the locations the series is considering. Before FOX NASCAR’s Jamie Little joins the show, Kevin and Curt reminisce about the beginning of Trackside. Then, Kevin and Jamie talk about the Martinsville Cup race and the upcoming championship weekend. Kevin wraps up the show with Twitter questions.