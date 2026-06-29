The Greatest Twins in Sports History – Complete List
- Twins leverage shared genetics, lifetime of competition, and chemistry to become elite athletes.
- Twin athletes have excelled in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, soccer, tennis, and Olympics.
- Iconic twin duos include the Barbers, Sedins, Bryans, and Harrisons, among many other sibling pairs.
The Greatest Twins in Sports History – Complete List
Twins have a strange, undeniable magic in sports. Maybe it’s the shared genetics, the lifetime of competing side by side, or just the eerie chemistry that comes from being born minutes apart, but twin athletes have left their mark across nearly every major league and Olympic discipline.
From bruising NFL linebackers to graceful figure skaters, these sibling duos have pushed each other to greatness, often ending up teammates, rivals, or both.
Some shared a backfield, others shared a court, a diamond, or a podium. Whether they were nearly indistinguishable on the field or carved out completely different careers, twin athletes prove that sometimes the best competition starts at home.
Take a look below at a complete list of The Greatest Twins in Sports History.
RELATED | The Greatest Siblings In Sports History
NFL
- Ronde and Tiki Barber (PICTURED) — Ronde was a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is the only NFL player with 25-plus sacks and 40-plus interceptions. Tiki was a three-time Pro Bowl running back for the New York Giants who became just the third running back in NFL history to top 10,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards.
- Daniel and Josh Bullocks — Identical twin safeties out of Nebraska, drafted exactly one year apart at the same draft slot, No. 40 overall — Josh to the Saints in 2005, Daniel to the Lions in 2006.
- Keith and Kerry Cash — Identical twin tight ends from Texas who were part of the first-ever NFL matchup between identical twins, when Keith’s Chiefs faced Kerry’s Colts in a 1992 preseason game.
- Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin — Shaquem became the first one-handed player drafted in the modern NFL era, joining twin brother Shaquill with the Seattle Seahawks.
- Devin and Jason McCourty — Both started in the secondary at Rutgers before long NFL careers; Devin went on to win a Super Bowl.
- Chase and Sydney Brown — Illinois standouts who both made the jump to the NFL, with Chase suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Devon and Ricardo McDonald — Devon starred at Notre Dame on the 1988 national championship team, while Ricardo played at Pitt. Both became NFL linebackers — Devon with the Colts and Cardinals, Ricardo with the Bengals, Bears, and Broncos.
- Maurkice and Mike Pouncey — Identical twin centers out of Florida, drafted one year apart — Maurkice 18th overall in 2010, Mike 15th overall in 2011 — who retired from the NFL together in 2021.
- Rex and Rob Ryan — Sons of legendary defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, the two became NFL head coach and longtime defensive coordinator, respectively.
- Rich and Ron Saul — Michigan State products who each found NFL homes — Rich with the Los Angeles Rams, Ron with the Houston Oilers.
NBA
- Jarron and Jason Collins — Stanford twins; Jason became the first openly gay active player in major American team sports.
- Joey and Stephen Graham — Oklahoma State products who each carved out NBA roles from the mid-2000s into the 2010s.
- Harvey and Horace Grant — Standout forwards; Horace won three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, while Harvey was a longtime force for the Magic and Sonics.
- Aaron and Andrew Harrison — Kentucky standouts who committed to play for John Calipari together and helped lead the Wildcats to a Final Four.
- Brook and Robin Lopez (PICTURED) — Stanford twins who became NBA mainstays — Brook drafted 10th overall by the Nets, Robin 15th by the Suns, each building a long, distinct career.
- Caleb and Cody Martin — Nevada products who have both been steady NBA contributors in recent seasons.
- Marcus and Markieff Morris — Kansas twins who committed to play for Bill Self together before each becoming an NBA forward.
- Keegan and Kris Murray — Iowa products; Keegan has emerged as a rising scorer for the Sacramento Kings.
- Amen and Ausar Thompson — Recent top-five NBA Draft picks now both pros — Amen with the Pistons, Ausar with the Rockets.
- Dick and Tom Van Arsdale — Indiana University guards who shared a spot on the 1966 NBA All-Rookie team and each played 12 NBA seasons.
MLB
- Jose and Ozzie Canseco — Jose became the first twin — and first Hispanic player — to hit 400-plus home runs. The brothers were briefly teammates on the 1990 Oakland A’s.
- Stan and Stew Cliburn — Stan debuted in 1980 and Stew followed in 1984; both later became respected minor-league managers.
- Ray and Roy Grimes — Twins born the same day in Bergholz, Ohio, who both reached the majors in 1920. Ray went on to set a still-unbroken MLB record with an RBI in 17 consecutive games in 1922.
- George and Bill Hunter — The first set of twins to ever play major-league baseball, debuting three years apart — George in 1909, Bill in 1912.
- Bubber and Claude Jonnard — Bubber was a catcher and Claude a pitcher; the two often formed a battery together on the same minor-league team before each reached the majors.
- Damon and Ryan Minor — Ryan is best remembered as the player who replaced Cal Ripken Jr. at third base when Ripken’s consecutive-games streak finally ended.
- Eddie and Johnny O’Brien — Both pitched in the same game for the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 31, 1956 — one of just a handful of times twins have appeared together in an MLB game.
- Taylor and Tyler Rogers (PICTURED) — The first twins in MLB history to pitch against each other in a regular-season game, in April 2022, before later becoming teammates on the San Francisco Giants.
- Joe and Red Shannon — Joe’s final career game in 1915 was also Red’s major-league debut — the same game, for the same team.
NHL
- Henrik and Joel Lundqvist — Identical twins from Sweden. Henrik became a Hall of Fame goaltender for the New York Rangers while Joel starred as a forward in the NHL and Swedish Hockey League; the two won a World Championship together in 2017.
- Chris and Peter Ferraro — Twin forwards who both played in the NHL across the 1990s and 2000s.
- Daniel and Henrik Sedin (PICTURED) — Identical Swedish twins who anchored the Vancouver Canucks for over a decade, with both later inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
- Rich and Ron Sutter — Part of hockey’s famous Sutter family, both became longtime NHL forwards.
WNBA
- Heather and Heidi Burge — Stanford standouts from the early years of the WNBA.
- Coco and Kelly Miller (PICTURED) — The first twins to win the James E. Sullivan Award (1999) after standout careers at Georgia. Kelly went second overall to the Charlotte Sting in the 2001 WNBA Draft, with Coco taken ninth by the Washington Mystics.
- Ashley and Courtney Paris — Oklahoma standouts who each went on to WNBA careers.
Soccer
- Frank and Ronald de Boer (PICTURED) — Dutch internationals who both starred for Ajax and the Netherlands national team.
- René and Willy van de Kerkhof — Dutch twins who played together for the Netherlands across multiple World Cups in the 1970s and ‘80s.
Tennis
- Herbert and Wilfred Baddeley — British twins from the Victorian era, both Wimbledon champions.
- Bob and Mike Bryan (PICTURED) — The most decorated doubles team in tennis history, with 16 Grand Slam doubles titles.
Olympics
- Morgan and Paul Hamm — Paul won the all-around gymnastics gold medal at the 2004 Athens Games.
- Alvin and Calvin Harrison (PICTURED) — Track and field sprinters who both won Olympic relay gold.
- Karen and Sarah Josephson — Synchronized swimming gold medalists for the United States.
- Phil and Steve Mahre — The first brothers ever to finish first and second in the same Olympic event, when Phil won gold and Steve won silver in slalom at the 1984 Sarajevo Games.
- Valentyna and Vita Semerenko — Ukrainian biathletes with multiple Olympic medals, including team relay gold at the 2014 Sochi Games.
NASCAR
- Amber and Angela Cope (PICTURED) — The first twins to compete in the same race in one of NASCAR’s top-three national series, inspired by their uncle, Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope.