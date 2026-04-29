Pacers GM Chad Buchanan On Offseason, Draft Lottery

Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty

The Indiana Pacers will soon find out if they will keep their first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for Mother’s Day, which is just under two weeks away. The Pacers, who finished the 2025-26 season with the 2nd-worst record in the league, went 19-63 in an injury-plagued season that also featured allegations, and even a fine, for tanking. Right before the trade deadline, the Pacers acquired center Ivica Zubac from the Clippers in exchange for their protected first-round pick; if the Pacers land one of the Top 4 selections, they will keep the pick. If the ping pong balls turn up 5-9, then the Clippers will get the pick.

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan joined the show and broke down the Pacers lottery chances, what their plans are if luck isn’t on their side, and more. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!