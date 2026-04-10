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Pacers Fans’ Hilarious Courtside Moment Goes Viral

A seemingly ordinary moment at a Pacers-Nets game has turned into a viral sensation, thanks to a broadcast capturing an animated exchange between a young couple.

Published on April 10, 2026

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Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors
Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

Pacers Fans’ Hilarious Courtside Moment Goes Viral

A seemingly ordinary moment at a Pacers-Nets game has turned into a viral sensation, thanks to a broadcast capturing an animated exchange between a young couple.

During Indiana’s 123-94 victory at the Barclays Center, the camera zoomed in on the pair mid-discussion, sparking a social media frenzy.

The woman, identified as Grace, was seen rolling her eyes and responding sharply to her boyfriend, Michael, with the now-iconic line:

“That’s you… what the f*** are you talking about?”

The clip quickly amassed millions of views on social media, with fans dissecting their body language and speculating about the conversation.

Grace later addressed the viral moment on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“IM CRYINGGGGGGGG I LOVE MY BOYFRIEND THIS IS JUST HOW WE TALK!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Her lighthearted response only fueled the internet’s fascination, as memes and commentary flooded in.

RELATED | NBA Responds to Rick Carlisle’s Comments After Tanking Fine

Observers praised her for “talking sense” into Michael, while others simply enjoyed the couple’s expressive reactions.

The Pacers’ broadcast inadvertently turned the couple into internet celebrities, providing a rare highlight in a season marred by struggles for both Indiana and Brooklyn.

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