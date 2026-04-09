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Sophie Cunningham Showcased in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Sophie Cunningham, a standout WNBA player and free agent, has made waves by being featured in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Joining her in this iconic edition are fellow WNBA star Napheesa Collier and USA Track and Field sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

The photoshoot, held at South Seas Resort in Fort Myers, Florida, highlights the strength, confidence, and versatility of these athletes.

📸 Napheesa Collier & Sophie Cunningham



via si_swimsuit IG pic.twitter.com/sQC8ApwKne — ʀᴏᴏᴋɪᴇ 👻 (@CoachRookie) April 8, 2026

Cunningham, known for her fierce presence on the court, sees this opportunity as a way to redefine perceptions of female athletes.

In her own words, she expressed:

“Go kick a– out on the court, and then go kick a– out in the real world being a woman who is strong, who is powerful, and who has a mindset that she can do anything.”

This marks a significant moment in her career, showcasing her ability to excel both on and off the court.

The inclusion of WNBA players in the Swimsuit Issue reflects a broader shift in how female athletes are celebrated.

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It’s not just about their athletic prowess but also their individuality and empowerment.

Cunningham’s feature aligns with her growing personal brand, which includes media appearances and a new role as a WNBA contributor for USA Network.

This milestone underscores the evolving narrative around women in sports, blending athleticism with empowerment and visibility.

For Cunningham and her peers, this is more than a photoshoot.