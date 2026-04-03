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Jason Gardner, Arizona’s Director of Player Relations, Discusses Basketball, Coaching, and Indiana Roots

Indiana basketball legend Jason Gardner is back where it all started.

Returning to Indianapolis for the Final Four as Arizona’s Director of Player Relations, Gardner brings a wealth of knowledge and deep community roots to his hometown.

His journey with Arizona actually began years ago.

As a student at North Central High School, he watched from the balcony as the Wildcats practiced during their 1997 championship run.

Seeing those elite guards up close sparked a lifelong connection to the game.

Now, Gardner focuses on empowering the next generation.

Despite a demanding travel schedule, he regularly flies back to Indiana to watch his son, Jason Jr., play at Fishers High School.

He loves sharing his knowledge and supporting his son’s journey on the court, proving that family always comes first.

Coaching was always Gardner’s ultimate dream.

Since childhood, he knew he wanted to guide young athletes.

Today, he enjoys helping players navigate life both on and off the hardwood.

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Seeing young men grow and succeed drives his passion, and he looks forward to stepping into a head coaching role again in the future.

When you bring a coaching staff to Indy, you have to show them the best local spots.

Gardner’s go-to list includes St. Elmo’s and Harry & Izzy’s, but his top choice holds special community ties: Barbecue Heaven.

Growing up, his neighbor Ronald Jones ran the iconic spot.

Stopping by to celebrate local flavor and reconnect with old friends remains a top priority.

Gardner’s return reminds us how basketball brings our community together, celebrating our rich history while empowering diverse voices for the future.

Listen to the full interview below: