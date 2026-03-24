Listen Live
Close
Local

Counting Crows to Take the Stage at 2026 Carb Day

Carb Day is May 22, leading into the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.

Published on March 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COUNTING CROWS
Source: Penske Entertainment, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. / Penske Entertainment, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar.

INDIANAPOLIS — Counting Crows will headline this year’s Miller Lite Carb Day concert. Penske Entertainment, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar announced the lineup Tuesday, with Switchfoot set to open.

The concert is part of the 2026 Carb Day schedule, which also includes the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge, final practice for the 500 and the return of the Oscar Mayer Wienie 500. Fans can get in with general admission, pit or VIP tickets.

Tickets start at $50 and are available through the IMS ticket office, online or by calling (317) 492‑6700.

Counting Crows broke through in 1993 with “August and Everything After” and have sold more than 20 million records since. Their follow‑up album, “Recovering the Satellites,” debuted at No. 1, and the band earned major award nominations for “Accidentally in Love” from Shrek 2.

Switchfoot has released 13 studio albums and sold about 10 million copies. Their 2003 album “The Beautiful Letdown” went triple‑platinum, and they won a Grammy for “Hello Hurricane.”

Carb Day is May 22, leading into the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.

Counting Crows to Take the Stage at 2026 Carb Day was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Memphis at North Texas
29 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Basketball Player Names

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Midwest Regional
69 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Franciscan Health | Bracket Challenge 2026
Contests  |  Sarah Lautner

The 2026 Fan Bracket Challenge with Franciscan Health Sports Medicine!

Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Moving On From Several Core Players

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close