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Alec Pierce Talks Colts Commitment, Chemistry with Daniel Jones..

Alec Pierce Talks Colts Commitment, Chemistry with Daniel Jones, and Brother’s Move to Purdue

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce recently joined Query & Company to share insights into his decision to remain in Indianapolis & more.

Published on March 18, 2026

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Alec Pierce Talks Colts Commitment, Chemistry with Daniel Jones, and Brother’s Move to Purdue

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce recently joined Query & Company to share insights into his decision to remain in Indianapolis, his growing chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones, and some exciting updates about his brother, Caden.

Pierce emphasized his strong desire to stay with the Colts, citing his belief in the organization and the city.

While other offers were reportedly on the table, Pierce explained that his commitment to Indianapolis was solidified after conversations with the front office and assurances about the team’s quarterback situation.

“I believe in what we’ve got going on here,” Pierce said, adding that his trust in the Colts’ vision outweighed any financial incentives from other teams.

A key factor in his decision was the trust and chemistry he developed with Daniel Jones last season.

Pierce noted that their connection grew as the season progressed, with Jones providing clear communication about his expectations on the field.

While both players navigated free agency, Pierce admitted they didn’t dive into specifics but maintained mutual confidence in their futures with the team.

On the topic of contract negotiations, Pierce revealed that he left most of the details to his agents but was aware of how incentives were structured.

He humorously noted that some of his incentives mirrored those of teammate Michael Pittman Jr.

Pierce also shared his excitement about his brother, Caden, transferring to Purdue.

Describing Caden as a “winner” and a versatile player, Pierce expressed confidence in his brother’s ability to thrive in the Big Ten.

“It’ll be fun to watch him out there,” he said, looking forward to cheering him on.

Listen to the full conversation below.

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