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Bam Adebayo Reveals Michael Jordan's Response To 83-Point Game

Bam Adebayo Reveals Michael Jordan’s Response To His 83-Point Game

After dropping 83 points and moving to second on the NBA’s all-time single-game scoring list, the Miami Heat star got a brief but meaningful call from Jordan.

Published on March 12, 2026

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After an 83-point performance, Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo got a call from Black Jesus himself, Michael Jordan. 

The NBA great kept it short and simple, telling Adebayo “congratulations” after his historic performance moved him above Kobe Bryant to second in the all-time scoring list, following only Wilt Chamberlain’s historic 100-point game that no one has footage of. 

The three-time NBA All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year has been facing some heat from critics upset with the way that Adebayo acquired his record night, taking some 43 free throws of which he hit 36 to aid in his scoring.

Despite haters, Newsweek notes that several sports stars reached out to praise WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson’s boyfriend, including LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. During an interview with ESPN’s NBA Countdown the in-studio crew wanted to know if Jordan reached out and what he had to say. 

“Just congratulations. Very short and sweet,” the Heat star said, adding, “If you know Mike, he’s not talking a lot.”

Newsweek notes that MJ’s career-high was a mere “69 points, 14 fewer than what Bam accomplished on Tuesday evening.”

Many will argue that Bam’s superb scoring night came during a blowout against the lowly Washington Wizards, when the Heat were up twenty in the fourth quarter, while MJ’s 69-point performance came during a tightly contested 117-113 overtime victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Kobe Bryant’s 81 came when he was the main offensive option on a Los Angeles Lakers team with few other options. It came against the Toronto Raptors in a 2006 victory where Kobe had 26 in the first half and 55 points in the second,” Newsweek reports. 

Whether you believe that Bam padded his scoring, or that he legitimately went out to compete and thusly ended up scoring 83-points, you have to admit that it’s an amazing feat and one that no matter how the points are scored is difficult to duplicate. 

See social media’s mixed reaction to the game below.

Bam Adebayo Reveals Michael Jordan’s Response To His 83-Point Game was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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