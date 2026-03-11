Listen Live
Jones Contract Gives Colts An Out If Things Don’t Work

Published on March 11, 2026

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

As expected, the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a new contract with quarterback Daniel Jones. 

While the initial number seems big, the reality is that at $44 million a year, Jones will only have the 16th-highest salary for quarterbacks in the NFL. The length of the contract, only two years long, does give Jones a chance to capitalize next season if he and the Colts are able to build upon how they looked through the first half of the season, before injuries took their toll and the Colts cratered down the stretch. It also gives the Colts an out if Jones is unable to recapture that early season form, or if he proves unable to stay healthy, setting the stage for what could and should be a make-it-or-break-it year for Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen, and this current iteration of the Colts.  

During The Ride With JMV on Wednesday, JMV gave his thoughts on the deal, before Kevin Bowen from The Fan Morning Show joined and shared his opinion. Listen to that below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm 0n 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

