Updated List Of NFL’s Top 2026 Free Agents
Josef Newgarden Wins Successful Return to Phoenix

Published on March 10, 2026

NTT INDYCAR Series Good Ranchers 250
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap Josef Newgarden winning a very successful series return to Phoenix in a collaboration weekend with NASCAR.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin breakdown races from Christian Rasmussen, David Malukas, Mick Schumacher, and more. They later talk about the track layout for the Freedom 250 GP of Washington DC.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the TV ratings from Phoenix and previews the upcoming weekend schedule from Arlington.

