Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Beyoncé's F1 Lap With Lewis Hamilton Hits Netflix Series

Beyoncé’s F1 Lap With Lewis Hamilton Hits Netflix Series

Superstar singer Beyoncé’s experience at the Formula 1 Grand Prix last year with Sir Lewis Hamilton is now part of a series on Netflix.

Published on March 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas
Source: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1 / Getty

Last November, Beyoncé visited the Formula 1 Grand Prix’s tour event in Las Vegas, Nevada and her “hot lap” with Sir Lewis Hamilton was one of the highlights. Fans will now get to see the multiple Grammy Award-winner’s experience in full in an episode of a Netflix series.

The latest season of Formula 1: Drive To Survive shows Beyoncé and her husband, Hip-Hop icon Jay-Z visiting the track in the season’s eighth episode entitled, “What Happens In Vegas.” The star stepped on the scene in a form-fitting Louis Vuitton racing suit with racing patches, one of several outfits she sported for the occasion which included a sleek red bodysuit as an homage to Hamilton’s team, Scuderia Ferrari.

Later on in her cameo, the seven-time champion Hamilton is seen prepping her to go along for a passenger lap with Jay-Z around the circuit in his Ferrari SF-25, remarking, “This should be fun.” Beyoncé replies, “Take it easy on me.”

The Cowboy Carter star had a blast, sharing video reels on her Instagram account showing photos and footage from the experience. “I’m sweating. My heart is beating. I went 200 (mph)! I saw Vegas from a different point of view, like I need to get a car. I might start racing now,” she said at one point.

Beyoncé later showed love to Hamilton in another post from her time at the event, writing in the caption: “Love and gratitude to the best to ever do it! Lewis Hamilton #44!”

The new F1 season hopes to be a promising one for Hamilton, as 2025 proved to be tumultuous for the 41-year-old, as he didn’t have an appearance on the podium for the first time ever in his career. It will be his second year racing with Scuderia Ferrari, after beginning his racing career with Mercedes-Benz.

Check out the trailer for Drive To Survive above.

RELATED: Did Lewis Hamilton & Kim Kardashian Hard Launch A Relationship At The Super Bowl? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings

Beyoncé’s F1 Lap With Lewis Hamilton Hits Netflix Series was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Hottest Winter Olympic Female Athletes Of 2026

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 – Practice
20 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Photos of Female NASCAR Driver, Natalie Decker

Wisconsin v UCLA
10 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest March Madness Bracket Names In 2026

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close