Colts Believe Charvarius Ward Will Play In 2026

INDIANAPOLIS – It appears the Colts have gotten their first answer as to a key player for 2026.

Although the answer is probably best viewed as running a yellow light versus cruising through a green one.

Following a recent conversation with Colts head coach Shane Steichen, it sounds like Charvarius Ward is planning to play this fall.

“I had conversations with him a couple days ago, and he’s in a good headspace, feeling good,” head coach Shane Steichen added. “So we’re excited for what the future holds.”

“All indications (are) he’s wanting to move forward and play,” GM Chris Ballard added about Ward during his Tuesday press conference at the Combine.

On paper, the return of Ward is very promising.

A healthy and available Ward would give the Colts quite the strong opposite cornerback to Sauce Gardner. That’s easily one of the more accomplished cornerback duos in the entire NFL.

It would allow for Kenny Moore II to continue to occupy the nickel position, as he tries to get back to his top-flight level in 2026.

It would keep from putting too much playing time pressure on second-year cornerback Justin Walley, who is returning from a torn ACL, after turning some serious heads during his first NFL spring/training camp.

Assuming health is there, that’s a really sound 4-man cornerback group to operate from.

But Ward’s vow to play in ’26 has to be viewed with some caution.

The veteran cornerback was extremely honest at the end of the 2025 season about the impact of suffering 3 concussions last year, the symptoms that he went through and the doubt it was creating for him to play a 9th NFL season.

Ward even said another concussion would likely send him to retirement.

Given that difficult prediction, should the Colts bank on not needing to touch cornerback with an upgrade this offseason?

Ideally, the Colts would be in a position to provide some insurance at an important position like cornerback.

But with the expected money going to Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, plus the focus on injecting the front 7 with some new speed, are the Colts in a spot where they can give some cornerback insurance.

That might be difficult.

Ward returning though is an item the Colts needed clarity on and it sounds like the plan is for him to suit up this fall.

“Mooney is a special kid, a young man who’s had some unfortunate circumstances,” Ballard said on Tuesday. “He’s in a good frame of mind. I’m not in the hypotheticals of what’s going to happen, but his frame of mind is really good right now.”