Five Colts Items To Watch At 2026 NFL Combine

Published on February 22, 2026

  • Charvarius Ward's concussions make his future uncertain as Colts need cornerback depth.
  • Colts focus on defense, so draft depth is crucial without a first-round pick.
  • Franchise tag decisions loom for Alec Pierce and Daniel Jones to retain key players.
2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

INDIANAPOLISEntering another NFL Combine, the city of Indianapolis doesn’t have to worry about the event returning to the Circle City next year.

That announcement has been made. The Combine is staying in Indy through (at least) 2027.

But the Combine itself brings another round of annual questions as the Colts have had a pretty quiet offseason up until this point.

Along with the couple hundred draft prospects that will be attending Indianapolis, we will hear from Chris Ballard (5:30 PM on Tuesday) and Shane Steichen (4:30 PM on Tuesday) for the first time since the season ended.

Here are a handful of Colts related questions I’ll be looking at:

NFL: DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars

Charvarius Ward Playing In 2026?

It’s been about a month and a half since Ward explained his thought process in playing this coming fall.

Three concussions in a season, one that included serious symptoms lasting more than a month, had Ward pondering if he should play a 9th NFL season.

Ward acknowledged he needed to give the Colts an answer early in the offseason, and that time is coming with free agency just a couple of weeks away.

Cornerback would certainly climb on the off-season needs list if Ward decides to retire, with the Colts getting some cap relief.

NFL: SEP 24 Colts at Ravens
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Draft Depth Meet Colts Needs?

The Colts have made it very clear their 2026 focus is on the defensive side of the ball, wanting to get faster.

So that’s the question as we learn more and more about the 2026 draft class.

And given the fact that the Colts don’t have their first selection until the middle of Round 2, the draft depth carries extra weight here in 2026 as they try improve their team.

The early returns appear to be a good edge rushing/linebacker draft class, which would be great news for the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025
Source: Mike Carlson / Getty

Franchise Tag Usage

We are 6 days into a 14-day window for NFL teams to use the franchise tag, if they’d like.

Back in 2024, the Colts waited until the end of that tag window for Michael Pittman Jr.

Does it make sense to tag Alec Pierce here in the coming days? What about Daniel Jones?

For me, Pierce’s candidacy is stronger, and might be needed if the Colts are hesitant about what the open market could look like for the home run hitting wideout.

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Will Anthony Richardson Sr. Get Moved?

Could the Colts net a middle-ish round draft pick for their former top-5 pick?

That question is never a good one, but it’s reality as the Colts head into the Combine.

With a $10.8 million cap hit dure for Anthony Richardson’s 4th NFL season, moving him is a conversation that has to be had.

Both parties seem ready for a change, although does the Daniel Jones’ injury history create any pause in saying goodbye to Richardson?

Alec Pierce makes a catch against the Chiefs.
Source: INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 25: Alec Pierce #14 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a catch against Jaylen Watson #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

In-House Free Agency Noise?

With free agency starting in two weeks, the Colts do have some in-house decisions on several starters.

The debates of Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce have been well-documented.

But what about Braden Smith returning to continue his 8-year run as the team’s right tackle?

Is Nick Cross bound for a second contract, lining up next to Cam Bynum for the future?

The Colts want to make some defensive changes, so does that mean no returns for Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis and Germaine Pratt?

