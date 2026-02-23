Listen Live
IndyCar Readies for St. Petersburg to Start 2026

Published on February 23, 2026

AUTO: MAR 02 INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they preview this weekends race from St. Petersburg as the 2026 season is finally here! They also talk about the star-studded lineup from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series that’s competing in St. Petersburg from Dario Franchitti, James Hinchcliffe, Colin Braun, Adam Andretti, and Jackson Lee. They also make some season predictions about who could be the best performing driver for each team. They later recap the overall testing from Phoenix.  They also talk about who could potentially dethrone Alex Palou for the season and championship.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about the new tire allocations for the green-sidewall tires for St. Petersburg. They later make their St. Petersburg winning driver picks. They also make predictions on who will be the next first-time winner in the series and in the Indianapolis 500, rookie of the year, turning heads, Prema Racing at the Indianapolis 500, the future of Josef Newgarden, and car/team count for the Indy 500.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the who and when teams can apply for the manufacture charters. Kevin also recaps the NASCAR races this past weekend from EchoPark Speedway with Tyler Reddick, Sheldon Creed, and Kyle Busch winning.  

