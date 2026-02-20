Listen Live
Close
Local

Curt Cignetti Gets New Deal with Indiana University

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana University and Head Football coach Curt Cignetti have agreed to new contract terms, increasing his average annual salary to $13.2 million.

This new deal does not change the length of his contract, but it increases his annual salary, which was previously at $11.6 million.

The deal was reached as a result of a clause in his prior contract that requires renegotiation to keep him among the top three highest-paid college football coaches each time Indiana reaches the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Cignetti’s deal with IU runs through 2033. Cignetti is 27-2 at Indiana, which won its first national title in 2025 and its first outright Big Ten title since 1945.

Indiana also recently awarded new multiyear contracts to coordinators Mike Shanahan (offense) and Bryant Haines (defense), who last week won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant.

Curt Cignetti Gets New Deal with Indiana University was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Winter Olympics Coverage
Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 13
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Stuns Canada In Overtime To Win Olympic Gold

Snowboard - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympicl: Day 11
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Winter Olympics 2026
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Winter Olympics 2026
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 11
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

52 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

OLY-2010-SNOWBOARDE-MEN-HALFPIPE-MEDALS
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Winter Olympic Athletes Of All-Time

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close