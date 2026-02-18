Romain Grosjean Completes IndyCar Grid

Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about NASCAR starting their season at the Daytona International Speedway. They talk about how each series win had some form of connection to the NASCAR lawsuit with Tyler Reddick, Michael Jordan, and Denny Hamlin winning the Daytona 500; Austin Hill and Richard Childres winning the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race; and Chandler Smith and Bob Jenkins of Front Row winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. They later talk about the upcoming NASCAR and IndyCar collaborations at St. Petersburg and Phoenix, with James Hinchcliffe, Adam Andretti, and Jackson Lee all competing in the NASCAR Truck Series race in St. Petersburg. They also talk about Chevrolet and Honda extending their relationship with IndyCar for the foreseeable future and having their own factory charters. Then, they talk about the futures for Marcus Ericsson and Dennis Hauger

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about Romain Grosjean officially rejoining Dale Coyne Racing for the 2026 season driving the #18 Honda, while Dennis Hauger will be in the #19. They also talk about the latest rumors on Prema Racing and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. They later talk about who could be the biggest competitor for Alex Palou for the 2026 season. They also talk about the passing of George Barber from the Barber Motorsports Park.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin recaps the first day of testing from Phoenix with David Malukas being the fastest over Josef Newgarden and Will Power. Kevin also talks about Caio Collet being the only incident of the testing session.