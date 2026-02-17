Listen Live
Jordan Stolz, Fastest Man On Ice, Breaks Olympic Record During 500M Olympic Gold Win

Jordan Stolz, blazed his way into the history books, capturing the gold medal in the Men's 500m with a stunning, record-breaking performance.

Published on February 16, 2026

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 8
Source: BSR Agency / Getty

Jordan Stolz, the young American speed skating phenom, blazed his way into the history books at the 2026 Winter Olympics, capturing the gold medal in the Men’s 500m with a stunning, record-breaking performance.

This win isn’t just a personal triumph; it’s a powerful statement from one of the sport’s brightest rising stars.

From the moment he stepped onto the track, Stolz was in a class of his own.

RELATED | 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

He exploded off the starting line, skating with a rare combination of power and precision that left the competition behind. Crossing the finish line with a new Olympic record, he cemented his place at the top of the speed skating world.

This victory marks a pivotal moment for Team USA, signaling the arrival of a new generation of talent ready to dominate on the global stage.

His performance inspires a community of aspiring athletes and brings pride to a nation that has eagerly watched his ascent.

With a gold medal around his neck and his name etched in the record books, he has proven that the future of American speed skating is faster and brighter than ever.

