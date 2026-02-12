Listen Live
Thoughts On The Pacers Heading Into The Break

Published on February 12, 2026

Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Source: Ishika Samant / Getty

The Indiana Pacers have a week off as the NBA gets set for All-Star week! 

The Pacers head into the break fresh off two wins over the Knicks and the Nets in New York. The wins come after the Pacers made the big trade for Ivica Zubac, sending a protected 2026 first rounder and an unprotected 2029 first rounder to the Clippers along with Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson. While Pacers fans are usually happy when the blue and gold beat the Knicks in New York, many are probably hoping there won’t be too many more wins this season as Indiana looks to hold on to it’s first round selection this year in what should be a loaded draft. If the Pacers end up with pick 1-4 or 10-30, they will hold on to the selection. If it’s 5-9, that pick will go to Los Angeles. 

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Chris Denari from Pacers TV joined the show and gave his thoughts on the Pacers season, the All-Star break, what he wants to see from the team when the return to action, and what he expects from Zubac. Listen to that conversation below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

