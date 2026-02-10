Listen Live
Season Expectations & Palou vs. McLaren

Published on February 9, 2026

McLaren legal claim against Alex Palou
Source: Jordan Pettitt – PA Images / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, Kevin starts the day recapping the first day of testing from Sebring, with Alex Palou fastest and Romain Grosjean testing for Dale Coyne Racing. Kevin also talks about Hunter McElrea testing for Ed Carpenter Racing and the latest update from Prema Racing. Kevin is later joined with Jack Harvey of FOX Sports and driver for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to talk about their expectations going into the season.  

In the second segment, Curt is joined with Nathan Brown of IndyStar to talk about the more in-depth details between the Alex Palou vs. McLaren court case.  

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks more about Hunter McElrea testing for Ed Carpenter Racing at Sebring. Kevin also talks about the results from the first day of testing.

