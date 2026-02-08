Listen Live
2026 Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Ti...

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games

Lindsey Vonn, the legendary five-time Olympian, faced a second devastating crash during the women’s downhill final.

Published on February 8, 2026

SKI ALPINE-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA
Source: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT / Getty

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games

Lindsey Vonn, the legendary five-time Olympian, faced a devastating crash during the women’s downhill final at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Just 13 seconds into her run, Vonn’s right ski pole caught a course marker, causing her to lose balance and tumble violently down the slope.

The crash left her prone on the mountain, prompting an immediate response from medical teams.

She was airlifted off the course and is now in stable condition under the care of American and Italian physicians.

This incident comes just a week after Vonn ruptured her ACL, a setback that didn’t deter her from competing in what she had declared her final Olympics.

Despite the risks, Vonn was determined to race, driven by her deep connection to Cortina, where she achieved her first World Cup podium in 2004.

The crash has drawn widespread reactions, with fans and fellow athletes praising her resilience and legacy.

Teammate Breezy Johnson, who won gold in the event, described the mood as somber despite her victory.

Vonn’s determination to compete, even in the face of adversity, underscores her status as one of the most iconic figures in skiing history.

