Listen Live
Close
Local

Trojans Hold Off Hoosiers in Los Angeles 81-75

Published on February 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Indiana at USC
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

LOS ANGELES–The USC Trojans ended the three-game winning streak for the Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team Tuesday night with an 81-75 victory at the Galen Center.

USC led by as many as 14 points in the second half, but the Hoosiers came back to cut the deficit down to two with a layup from Tayton Conerway and a foul. He missed the free throw and then USC was able to put the game away after that.

Rebounding was a problem all night for Indiana. USC outrebounded the Hoosiers 40-25 and snagged 15 second chance points while Indiana had just 6. The Trojans also raced out to 17 fast break points while Indiana had seven.

The Hoosiers also had trouble from three-point range (10-35 for 29%). Five of those threes were hit by Lamar Wilkerson (5-12) who scored 33 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Alijah Arenas was USC’s leading scorer with 29 points.

The Hoosiers drop to 15-8 on the year and 6-6 in the Big Ten. USC improves to 17-6 and 6-6 in the Big Ten.

Indiana returns home to play Wisconsin on Saturday at 12 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 11 am on 93.1 WIBC.

Trojans Hold Off Hoosiers in Los Angeles 81-75 was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close