Upland Brewing Company Rewards Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti With Lifetime Beer Supply After Winning National Championship

Bloomington-based Upland Brewing Company has announced a unique celebration of Indiana Hoosiers’ historic national championship victory by awarding head coach Curt Cignetti a lifetime supply of their beer.

The gesture comes after Cignetti’s post-game press conference, where he praised Upland’s Hoosier Gameday Lager as “the best beer” he had ever tasted.

Throughout the season, Upland Brewing supported the Hoosiers by providing their locally crafted beer for post-game celebrations, making it a staple of the team’s winning tradition.

Samantha Marr, Upland’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, expressed pride in seeing their beer embraced by fans, students, and the national champions.

“It’s been incredible to have our beer along for the ride this season,” she said.

The partnership between Upland Brewing and Indiana University Athletics began in 2023 with the launch of Hoosier Gameday Lager.

A portion of the beer’s proceeds supports IU student scholarships, further strengthening the connection between the brewery and the university.

Cignetti’s acknowledgment of Upland Brewing on a national stage has brought significant attention to the local craft brewery.

Isaiah Cox, Upland’s Marketing Manager, highlighted the impact of social media in amplifying the beer’s popularity among Hoosier fans.

As the Hoosiers celebrate their perfect 16-0 season and first-ever national championship, Upland Brewing’s lifetime beer supply for Coach Cignetti serves as a fitting tribute to his leadership and the team’s success.

The brewery plans to continue supporting the Hoosiers and their fans, ensuring that Hoosier Gameday Lager remains a symbol of Indiana pride.