Interview: Rick Carlisle On 1,000 Wins & Joe Mazzulla’s “Illegal Screen” Comments

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle recently reached a monumental milestone in his coaching career, securing his 1,000th win in the NBA.

In a candid interview, Carlisle reflected on the journey that brought him to this achievement, while also addressing some post-game controversy surrounding Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s comments about an “illegal screen” in the Pacers’ recent victory.

Carlisle, known for his humility and focus on team success, credited his players and support system for his career longevity.

“The number one thing I thought of was our players,” he said, emphasizing the importance of their contributions, especially during challenging stretches.

He also expressed gratitude for his family and mentors, including Larry Bird and Bill Fitch, who played pivotal roles in shaping his coaching philosophy.

When asked about Mazzulla’s remarks regarding Pascal Siakam’s late-game screen, Carlisle didn’t mince words.

“He’ll get over it,” he quipped, brushing off the criticism with his trademark wit.

The Pacers’ 98-96 win over the Celtics was hard-fought, with Siakam’s decisive play and the team’s disciplined execution in the final moments sealing the victory.

Carlisle also highlighted the growth of his players, including standout performances from Quentin Jackson and J. Huff, who have embraced their roles and delivered in key moments.

He praised their fearlessness and ability to step up under pressure, qualities that have been instrumental in the Pacers’ recent success.

As the Pacers continue their season, Carlisle’s milestone serves as a testament to his consistency, authenticity, and leadership.

With three consecutive wins under their belt, the team looks poised to build on this momentum, embodying the process-oriented style that has defined Carlisle’s storied career.

listen to the full interview below.