G Fiume

COLLEGE PARK, MD.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team (12-3 overall, 3-1 in the Big Ten) picked up their fourth straight win by knocking off the Maryland Terrapins (7-8, 0-4 in the Big Ten) Wednesday night at the Xfinity Center 84-66.

Indiana led 36-31 at halftime and then outscored the Terrapins in the second half 48-35. Lamar Wilkerson scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half to propel the Hoosiers to victory.

The Hoosiers only made two three-pointers in the first half, but then shot 6-13 from three-point range in the second half. Indiana also made 22 of their 26 free throws while Maryland converted 11 of their 17 foul shots. They shot 45% for the game while Maryland made 41% of their field goals..

The other double figure scorers for Indiana were Tayton Conerway with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and four assists as well as Conor Enright with 16 and Reed Bailey with 15.

Maryland had five players with double figure scoring. They were led by Elijah Saunders who had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Next up for Indiana is #10 Nebraska (15-0) on Saturday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Hoosiers Use Big Second Half to Knock Off Maryland 84-66 was originally published on wibc.com