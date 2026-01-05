Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts 2026 Opponents Finalized: Who’s Coming To Lucas Oil In 2026

Colts Nation, the roadmap for the 2026 season is officially set!

While the full schedule with dates and times won’t drop until the spring, we now know exactly who the Indianapolis Colts will be facing at home and on the road.

After finishing third in the AFC South, the team is looking to bounce back.

Home Field Advantage

Get ready to pack Lucas Oil Stadium, because some major matchups are coming to Indy.

In addition to our usual AFC South rivals—the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans—we’ll be hosting battles against the NFC East and AFC North.

Notable home games include showdowns with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

We will also see “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Giants come to town.

Rounding out the home schedule is a crossover matchup against the Miami Dolphins, determined by our third-place divisional finish.

Hitting the Road

The Colts will be tested away from home with nine road games on the docket. Beyond the divisional trips to Houston, Jacksonville, and Nashville, the team will travel to face the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The road schedule also includes trips to the nation’s capital to play the Washington Commanders and a visit to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

Perhaps the toughest tests will come from the other third-place finishers on the schedule: the Colts will head west to battle the Kansas City Chiefs and north to face the Minnesota Vikings.

The path is set.

Now, we wait for the official dates this spring to see when these showdowns will take place.