✕

Rick Carlisle Reflects On Wizards Loss, Fundamentals Of Basketball, and Community Impact

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle joined the Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to discuss the team’s recent loss to the Washington Wizards, their defensive struggles, and the road ahead.

Carlisle provided insights into the team’s performance, preparation strategies, and the importance of community involvement.

Reflecting on the Wizards game, Carlisle acknowledged the team’s lackluster defensive effort, particularly in the second and third quarters.

Despite holding a slim lead after the first quarter, he described it as “fool’s gold,” noting that Washington played with more force and presence.

Carlisle emphasized the need for the Pacers to improve their intensity and execution on both ends of the floor.

With a busy schedule ahead, including back-to-back games, Carlisle shared how the coaching staff prepares for such challenges.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He explained that each coach is responsible for scouting specific opponents, allowing the team to focus on their own improvements while also preparing for upcoming matchups.

Carlisle highlighted the use of advanced metrics to evaluate shot quality, stressing the importance of generating great opportunities rather than simply focusing on results.

Carlisle also delved into the fundamentals of basketball, emphasizing the critical role of footwork and positioning.

He praised players like Nikola Jokic and Luka Dončić for their ability to dominate the game without relying on high-flying athleticism, instead using their connection to the ground and exceptional technique to create advantages.

The conversation shifted to community impact, where Carlisle commended Pascal Siakam for his work with the PS43 Foundation.

Siakam’s efforts to support literacy and youth development, particularly through partnerships with local schools, were highlighted as a testament to his character and commitment to giving back.

Carlisle also mentioned Andrew Nembhard’s family foundation, which supports initiatives in both Toronto and Indianapolis.

As the Pacers prepare to face the New York Knicks, Carlisle remains focused on fostering growth and resilience within the team.

He expressed pride in the players’ dedication, both on and off the court, and encouraged fans to support the charitable efforts of players like Siakam.

With a mix of challenges and opportunities ahead, Carlisle’s leadership continues to guide the Pacers as they strive for success on the court and meaningful impact in the community.

Listen to the full interview below.