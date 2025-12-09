Defense is Pacers' identity, turning games with strong 4th quarter performance

Nembhard's fearless mentality allows him to thrive in big moments

Matthews' work ethic & gunslinger mentality make him a valuable asset

✕

Rick Carlisle Talks Win Over Kings, News Faces Making An Impact And Shares A Story

Today we were joined by Coach Rick Carlisle himself, who shares the stories and strategies that make the Pacers tick at the moment.

One of the key takeaways from our conversation is the importance of defense.

As Coach Carlisle puts it, “Our identity has got to be that we’re a defense-first team.”

With a strong defensive performance in the fourth quarter against Sacramento, the Pacers proved that they can turn the tide of a game with their D.

And it’s not just about the numbers – Coach Carlisle emphasizes that it’s about the culture and the mindset of the team.

We also talked about the growth of Andrew Nembhard, who’s been a game-changer for the Pacers this season.

Coach Carlisle notes that Nembhard has “a fearless player” mentality, which has allowed him to thrive in big moments.

RELATED | How The Indiana Pacers Assembled Their NBA Finals Roster

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From his rookie season to his current role as a key contributor, Nembhard’s story is one of hard work and determination.

Another key player who’s made a big impact is Garrison Matthews.

Coach Carlisle shares that Matthews is “a guy that’s a gunslinger” who knows how to get the job done.

After a stint in the G-League, Matthews joined the Pacers and quickly became a valuable asset.

Coach Carlisle praises Matthews’ work ethic and notes that he’s “done the work” to get back to the NBA level.

We also got a glimpse into the Pacers’ unique situation this season, with a stretch of games with limited action.

Coach Carlisle notes that this has presented both challenges and opportunities, and that the team is making the most of it.

“It’s a unique year in a lot of ways,” he says. “But we’re trying to keep working on who we are and getting guys a little healthier each day.”

One of the most interesting stories from the interview is about the Pacers’ decision to sign Ethan Thompson, a 25-year-old player who’s been playing professionally for five or six years.

Coach Carlisle notes that Thompson has a “moxie and a tone about him” that makes him a great fit for the team.

We also hear about the Colts’ decision to sign Philip Rivers, the former NFL quarterback, for a workout – a move that’s not every day in the NBA.

Finally, we got a fun story from Coach Carlisle’s past, about his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

He shares a story about Brian Cardinal, a player who’s often overlooked but was a key contributor to the team’s championship win.

Coach Carlisle praises Cardinal’s “resourceful” nature and notes that he’s one of the most underrated players he’s ever coached.

Listen to the full interview below.