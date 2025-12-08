The Colts Are Now In Free Fall With JAX Loss, Jones Injury

Source: Mike Carlson / Getty

It’s hard to believe now, but at one point the Indianapolis Colts were 7-1 and looked to have an easy path to the playoffs and maybe even the AFC South crown.

How quickly things can change.

The Colts are now 8-5 after a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars; that makes it four losses in the last five games. More than that, they will now be without quarterback Daniel Jones, who went down early in the game with an Achilles injury and will miss the rest of the season. Rookie Riley Leonard, who started the year as the 3rd-string quarterback, will get the nod if he can go, though he is dealing with a knee injury that leaves his status for next week in question. The remaining four games are brutal; a trip to Seattle, a home game against the 49ers, and then rematches against the Jaguars and Texans.

It’s honestly hard to look at any of those games and see one the Colts can win. Even before Jones went down, the Colts looked to be fading. Now they’re in free fall with no parachute to be found.

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Stephen Holder of ESPN about the loss to Jacksonville, and the injury to Jones. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!