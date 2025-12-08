Daniel Jones Suffers Torn Right Achilles

Daniel Jones' Achilles injury ends his 2025 season and jeopardizes 2026.

Riley Leonard's knee injury could sideline him, forcing Rypien or emergency QB Warren to start.

Charvarius Ward's third concussion in 3 months raises concerns about his playing future.

Source: Mike Carlson / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The worst-case scenario for Daniel Jones is true.

And, as the Colts have lost 4 of their last 5 games, their injury list is the longest it’s been all season.

Let’s start with Jones, who suffered a torn right Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars has been confirmed, thus ending his 2025 campaign, and jeopardizing his availability for 2026, as he enters free agency.

Steichen said Jones will have surgery later this week. Steichen is unsure if Jones suffered a full or partial tear of his Achilles.

The injury news at the quarterback position didn’t end at Jones on Monday.

A right knee injury flared up for Riley Leonard following his 54 snaps played against the Jaguars.

Steichen said the “hope” is that Leonard will be good to start this Sunday, in place of Jones, but are still evaluating his status, and adding other quarterback options. If Leonard can’t go, veteran Brett Rypien would start.

On the practice squad, Rypien has 4 career starts. Rypien joined the Colts two months ago following the freak eye injury to Anthony Richardson Sr. Rypien has thrown 168 passes in his NFL career, but hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since 2023.

Speaking of Richardson, Wednesday marks the two-month mark since he last participated in a practice.

Once again, Steichen said on Monday that Richardson will not practice this week, as the young quarterback still awaits medical clearance.

An orbital fracture to Richardson proved to be much more than just a “football injury.” Last week, Steichen continued to stress Richardson is still well away from being cleared for actual football activities due to a “very delicate” injury situation.

“He’s just doing some stuff in the weight room right now,” the head coach said.

“Obviously, anytime you’re dealing with an eye, you want to make sure he’s got full vision in that eye. He’s resting it right now, and once he’s cleared to go, I’ll let you guys know.”

Just to point it out, rookie tight end Tyler Warren is the team’s emergency quarterback, and was one play away from taking over against Jacksonville.



Prior to the NFL trade deadline, given this situation, the Colts likely would have been pretty active in trying to find more of a veteran QB that could potentially keep this ship somewhat afloat. But good luck finding those guys in December.

With weekly roster activity most busy in the next 48 hours, we will see if the Colts add another quarterback arm before they ramp up their prep for Seattle on Wednesday. In late-season mode, the Colts have changed their schedule to just 2 practices per week (Thursday and Friday, with a Wednesday walk-through).

In other injury news, the grim 2025 season for Charvarius Ward continues.

For the third time this year, Ward is in concussion protocol, after reporting symptoms to the medical staff on Monday.

Back in October, Ward went through a symptom-laden concussion, including daily dizziness and vomiting, missing 5 games across 6 weeks. It got to the point where Ward said he pondered whether he would play football again. Ward has returned to play 3 games, admitting prior to last week’s game that he didn’t feel like he was playing his normal self, due to a clouded mental state.

Given this is now the 3rd time Ward has been in concussion protocol in 3 months, the unfortunate question of if the 29-year-old will play again this season, or in his career, can’t be ignored.

“It’s always concerning when you have that many concussions,” Steichen said of Ward on Monday.

“We will work through it with him and go from there.”

On Monday, Steichen also said veteran right tackle Braden Smith is in concussion protocol, along with having a neck injury, after he left the loss to the Jaguars midway through. Rookie Jalen Travis played the rest of the game in place of Smith.

So, a rough sketch of the Colts injury report to prominent players looks as followed for Week 15:

QB-Daniel Jones (Achilles)

QB-Anthony Richardson (orbital fracture)

QB-Riley Leonard (knee)

RT-Braden Smith (neck, concussion)

DT-DeForest Buckner (neck)

CB-Charvarius Ward (concussion)

CB-Sauce Gardner (calf)

Going back to Leonard (knee) and his outlook for Sunday, if he’s restricted in any way from being a dual-threat quarterback, it takes away one of his great strengths.

Remember, despite Leonard exiting Notre Dame with several coveted quarterback traits, he lasted until draft pick No. 189 for one glaring reason—he needs major development as a pocket passer. Leonard offers exemplary leadership qualities, can create with his legs and showed his toughness in leading Notre Dame to the National Title game. But Leonard operating from an NFL pocket is something that could certainly expose him.

The Colts have four games left (at Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars, at Texans) this season.

In order to make the playoffs, they’ll need to at least split those games.

And they will try to get one as a double-digit point underdog in one of the league’s hardest places to play on Sunday.