Daniel Jones Suffers Right Achilles Injury

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts seemingly never-ending curse of playing in Jacksonville has now hit their starting quarterback.

Daniel Jones left Sunday’s game late in the first quarter when he went down with a non-contact Achilles injury. In trying to plant to throw, Jones went down, grabbing at his lower right leg. After trying to walk off the field under his own power, Jones fell to the ground, slamming his helmet on the grass as the Colts medical staff tended to him.

Jones was previously playing through a calf injury on his left leg, whereas this injury occurred on his right leg.

In the short term, the Colts will have to rely on 6th round pick Riley Leonard to lead the team. Anthony Richardson (orbital fracture) remains on injured reserve with no return expected imminently (the latest on Richardson is here). Veteran Brett Rypien is currently QB3, but has yet to dress for the team, while on the practice squad.

Long term, if this indeed is a torn Achilles for the 29-year-old Jones, it clouds an already murky Colts future.

Unfortunately, Jones has an injury history. In his 7th NFL year, this marked the first time he had made it to this point in the season having yet to be sidelined due to injury or poor play.

Jones is a free agent following this season. A torn Achilles would seriously jeopardize the 2026 season for Jones, too.

In trading two first-round picks for Sauce Garnder earlier this year, the Colts were indirectly saying Jones was their future choice at quarterback.

Recent struggles by Jones, coupled with this injury, now really disrupts how the Colts should view their quarterback position.

FWIW, Richardson remains under contract by the Colts through the 2026 season (a decision on picking up a team option for the 2027 year is something the Colts must decide on this offseason).