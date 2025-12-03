Previewing The Colts Matchup With The Jaguars!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have a huge game coming up this weekend in Jacksonville.

After letting a winnable game against a divisional opponent slip away last week against the Texans, the Colts will face another divisional foe in the Jaguars, who are tied with them for the lead in the AFC South. The Colts once looked like a lock to win the division, but now even the playoffs aren’t even assured after losing three of their last four. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have won three straight games to match the Colts record at 8-4.

If the Colts are to right the ship and retake the divisional lead, they’ll have to do so in a stadium they haven’t won in since 2014. They finally got the monkey off their back in regard to season openers earlier this year; can they shake another one off this week? Or will their slide continue after such a hot start to the year?

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Mike DiRocco from ESPN joined the show to help preview the showdown between the Colts and the Jaguars. Listen to that conversation below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!