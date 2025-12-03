IU Football And Basketball Take Over Indianapolis with Two Massive Matchups This Weekend

Source: Indianapolis is gearing up for an electrifying weekend as Indiana University basketball and football teams prepare to take center stage in two monumental matchups. The city will be full of Hoosier pride as IU basketball faces Louisville at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, while IU football takes on Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.

IU Basketball vs. Louisville at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty The IU men’s basketball team is set to clash with Louisville in the CareSource Invitational at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 6. This game is set to be nationally televised. RELATED | New IU Men’s Basketball Coach Discusses Plan to Make “Banners Rise Again” Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. For IU, this game is a chance to showcase their talent on a grand stage against a good team, with head coach Darian DeVries leading a team bolstered by a top-10 transfer portal class. Players like Tucker DeVries and Lamar Wilkerson are expected to shine as the Hoosiers aim to make a statement early in the season. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a venue synonymous with basketball excellence, will provide the perfect backdrop for this high-stakes encounter. Fans can expect a packed house as Hoosier Nation rallies behind their team in what promises to be an unforgettable game.