Previewing The Big Ten Championship Between IU and OSU!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

This coming weekend is shaping up to be a big one for fans of the Indiana Hoosiers.

First, they’ll see their men’s basketball team head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on Louisville. Then they’ll make the short trek over to Lucas Oil Stadium, where they’ll watch Curt Cignetti lead his 2nd-ranked team as they take on #1 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship! Beyond the bragging rights and the Stagg Championship Trophy =, the winner of the matchup will earn the top seed in the College Football Playoffs!

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Danny Kanell from CBS Sports and BetOnline joined the show! Danny and JMV broke down the matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. Listen to that conversation below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!