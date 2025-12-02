Pacers' defense has improved, but requires continuous focus and work.

Rookie Jay Huff's shot-blocking has been a big part of Pacers' success.

Carlisle reflects on how the game has evolved, with increased 3-point shooting.

Rick Carlisle Talks Pacers’ Progress, His Childhood Fandom, And The Evolution Of The NBA

Rick Carlisle, the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan this morning to talk about the team’s recent performances and share some insights on the evolution of the game.

As we discussed the Pacers’ defensive struggles against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Coach Carlisle emphasized the importance of adapting to the changing landscape of the NBA.

“We’ve been physical, we’ve done a reasonably good job of keeping people off the free throw line when we’ve had success,” Coach Carlisle said. “Our rebounding has been better, you know, certainly with the exception of last night.”

He highlighted the team’s progress in the last seven games, where they were number one in the league in defense, but acknowledged that it’s a continuous process that requires focus and work.

One of the key factors that has contributed to the Pacers’ success is the emergence of Jay Huff, who has been leading the league in blocks per game.

Coach Carlisle praised Huff’s progress, saying:

“He’s made great progress, and he’s a terrific kid. He’s certainly been a big part of it with his ability to stretch the floor.”

The coach also noted that Huff’s adjustment to the team’s system has been impressive, considering the changes he faced when joining the Pacers.

As we delved into the topic of the game’s evolution, Coach Carlisle shared his thoughts on the impact of rule changes in the past and the increasing emphasis on three-point shooting.

He recalled watching a game from the 1980s the other night, where the Philadelphia 76ers played the New Jersey Nets, and noted how the game has changed so much since then.

“It was like watching paint dry,”

..he said, describing the lack of three-point shots and the packed-in defenses.

Coach Carlisle also reflected on his own experiences as a player and coach, highlighting the importance of adapting to the changing game.

He mentioned his time with the Dallas Mavericks, where they developed a team that was tough-minded and defensive-minded, and how that approach has influenced his coaching philosophy.

As we wrapped up our conversation, Coach Carlisle emphasized the importance of staying true to one’s identity.

He noted that the Pacers’ current identity is built around their ability to defend well, but that it’s dependent on the right kind of offense and execution.

