Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

Colts’ DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2025 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been nominated for the prestigious 2025 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Buckner has been recognized for his exemplary on-field sportsmanship, which includes fair play, respect for opponents, and integrity in competition.

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award celebrates players who embody the core values of the game, as highlighted by NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent:

“Sportsmanship is at the very core of the game, the foundation of our values that are shared across all levels of the sport.”

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Buckner, currently on injured reserve, has been a cornerstone of the Colts’ defense this season, recording four sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 42 total tackles in just nine games.

His leadership and professionalism continue to set a high standard for his teammates and the league.

RELATED | DeForest Buckner Talks New Defensive Scheme + More!

The award finalists will be announced later this year, with the winner determined by a vote of current NFL players.

The last Colts player to win the honor was running back Frank Gore in 2016.

Buckner’s consistent nomination underscores his impact both on and off the field, making him a strong contender for this year’s award.