Colts Place Ashton Dulin on IR, Elevate Familiar Former All-Pro

The Indianapolis Colts have placed wide receiver and special teams standout Ashton Dulin on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury sustained during their recent game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dulin, a key contributor on special teams, will miss at least four games, with a potential return date set for December 28 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His absence leaves a significant gap, as he has been one of the league’s top special teams players, averaging 29.8 yards per kick return this season.

To fill the void, the Colts have elevated former All-Pro safety George Odum to the active roster.

Odum, a two-time All-Pro special teamer, is no stranger to Indianapolis, having spent the first four years of his career with the Colts before a stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

Known for his exceptional special teams play, Odum led the NFL in special teams tackles in 2020 and brings valuable experience and versatility to the roster.

In his career, he has recorded 200 tackles, three interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Additionally, the Colts have re-signed cornerback Cameron Mitchell to their practice squad.

Mitchell, who was recently waived, has contributed in four games this season, recording five tackles and one tackle for loss.

Dulin’s absence will be felt, particularly on special teams, but the return of Odum provides a boost as the Colts prepare for a critical stretch of divisional matchups.

With Odum’s familiarity with the team and his proven track record, Colts fans can look forward to his impact as the team navigates the challenges ahead.