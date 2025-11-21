Listen Live
Close
Sports

How The Pacers Could Turn A Tough Season Into A Brighter Future

The Pacers are having a tough start to the new season which could lead them into a unique position to capitalize on their misfortune.

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

How The Pacers Could Turn A Tough Season Into A Brighter Future

The Indiana Pacers are navigating a challenging start to the 2025-26 NBA season, marked by injuries, poor shooting, and a 2-13 record.

However, amidst the struggles, there’s a silver lining: the potential for a strategic rebuild that could position the team for long-term success.

This Pacers’ season took a significant hit with the loss of Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles injury in game 7 of the NBA finals which has him sidelined for the year.

They also had their franchise center of 10 plus years, Myles Turner, chase the money in the offseason.

This, coupled with a revolving door of injuries to key players like Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell, and Obi Toppin being out for some time has left the team struggling to find consistency.

As a result, they’ve matched their worst start in franchise history, with an average loss margin of 14.2 points per game.

Despite the grim outlook, the Pacers could find themselves in a unique position to capitalize on their misfortune.

As discussed in recent analysis, this could be the best single-season tanking scenario since the Spurs landed Tim Duncan.

With a potential top-five draft pick in sight, the Pacers have an opportunity to add a transformative talent to their roster next season.

This, combined with the return of a healthy core next season, could set the stage for a remarkable turnaround.

It’s important to remember that the season is still young, and the Pacers have time to regroup and build chemistry.

Head coach Rick Carlisle emphasized the need to focus on positives and fight through adversity, a sentiment echoed by players adjusting to new roles and lineups.

While the current season may feel like a setback so far, it could ultimately serve as a stepping stone for the Pacers to emerge stronger, with a brighter future on the horizon.

For now, fans can hold onto hope and look forward to what lies ahead.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
3 Items
Sports

Colts Facing Notable Injury Questions

45 Items
Sports

Top 40 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
Sports

Daniel Jones Dealing With Calf Injury

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Indianapolis Colts - Atlanta Falcons
Sports

Week 12 AFC Playoff Look: Bye Week Unkind To Colts

More Trending
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Charvarius Ward Returns

3 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close