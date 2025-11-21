Daniel Jones Good To Go For Chiefs Game

Source: DeFodi Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – After appearing on the injury report for the first time in the 2025 season, Daniel Jones (fibula) is good to go for Sunday in Kansas City.

Jones was a full participant in Friday’s final practice of the week, after being limited on Thursday.

“He felt some discomfort in practice, we thought it was a calf. We went back and re-valuated it and it was fibula.”

“He was rolling (Friday).”

During the brief open media session on Friday, Jones took part in all of his normal warmup/individual work, tossing red-zone passes to the starting pass catchers, as is typical at the final practice of the week.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Steichen said the Colts are currently not planning to bring 3rd quarterback Brett Rypien up from the practice squad for QB insurance on Sunday. Therefore, expect the normal QB tandem of Jones (starting) and Riley Leonard (as backup) as the two quarterbacks dressed for the Chiefs game.

Anthony Richardson Sr. (orbital fracture) remains on injured reserve. On Thursday, Richardson was seen in the locker room during the team’s open media session. But his return to practice remains unknown, as Steichen said the young QB is still rehabbing/resting an injury he suffered a little more than a month ago.

Prior to Richardson’s injury, the Colts had been dressing a 3rd quarterback on game day (for emergency use). That was Sam Ehlinger in prior years, and Richardson earlier this season. But since the Richardson injury, the team has left Rypien on the practice squad, just dressing Jones/Leonard for the past 4 games.

One thing to watch on Sunday will be if Jones’ fibula issues impacts any of the scrambling he has shown recently.

While Jones been mostly good in delivering from the pocket in September and October, his legs have been needed more as of late. Against the Falcons in Germany, Jones ran 7 times for 53 yards, including a game-saving 19-yard scamper on a 3rd-and-21 in the final minutes of regulation.

Other Colts injury news for Sunday:

-Charvarius “Mooney” Ward (concussion): The veteran cornerback has cleared concussion protocol and will return to action on Sunday. Ward shared on Friday that the collision with tight end Drew Ogletree knocked the corner out. Ward added the concussion symptoms included throwing up and consistent dizziness for the past month. Ward said on Friday that the hit/concussion was so bad he was concerned if he’d return to football again. This was Ward’s second concussion of the 2025 season. Expect a Saturday roster move by the Colts to officially bring Ward back to the 53-man roster.

-DeForest Buckner (neck): Remains on injured reserve for 3 more games: Chiefs, Texans, Jaguars. But Steichen is “very” optimistic about Buckner returning to play this season.

-Jaylon Carlies (ankle): The second-year linebacker did get back to practice this week for the first time since training camp. But the Colts are not activating him for Sunday’s game. The Colts have two more weeks to decide whether or not Carlies will be pulled off the injured reserve list in 2025.

-Tyquan Lewis (groin) and Samson Ebukam (knee): After missing multiple games, the veteran defensive linemen have returned to practice this week with a definite thought they could return as early as Sunday. The Colts aren’t ruling any of their 53 players out for Sunday.