Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team improved to 5-0 Thursday night by taking down the Lindenwood Lions at Assembly Hall 73-53.

The Hoosiers led 34-18 at halftime, but the Lions went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit down to 34-28, but then the Hoosiers got a layup from Lamar Wilkerson followed up by a Tayton Conerway free throw, and a layup by Tucker DeVries (son of IU Head Coach Darian DeVries). Tucker (pictured) would go on to score 17 of his 25 points in the second half to help the Hoosiers pull away for the win. DeVries made seven of his 15 shots while the rest of the Hoosiers went 16 of 46 from the field (35%).

Wilkerson was the only other Hoosier to score in double figures (10 points, four rebounds, and two assists). Sam Alexis and Trent Sisley each scored 8 points while Alexis snagged 10 rebounds and Sisley finished with six rebounds.

Defensively, Indiana held the Lions to 3-18 from three-point range and 17-67 (25%) for the game.

Anias Futrell led Lindenwood with 12 points. The Hoosiers led by as many as 24 points.

Indiana plays Kansas State on Tuesday November 25. That game tips off at 8 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 7 on 93.1 WIBC.

DeVries Powers Hoosiers Past Lindenwood 73-53 was originally published on wibc.com